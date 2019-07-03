Brookfield Commits $500M To KKR Solar Energy Joint Venture

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners, led by CMS, said Wednesday it will commit roughly $500 million to form a joint venture with KKR, where the companies will split ownership of solar power plant developer and operator X-Elio. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP said it has agreed to form a joint venture with KKR & Co Inc. for Spain's X-Elio, where Brookfield will buy 30% of KKR's stake and 20% from Acek Solar Energy, the renewable energy-focused unit of European multinational industrial group Acek. Under the joint venture structure, Brookfield and KKR will jointly govern the X-Elio board of directors. The deal is expected to...

