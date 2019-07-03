Latin American Energy Co., Biotech Firm Join IPO Pipeline

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Mexican oil and gas producer and a Pennsylvania-based biotechnology company have joined the July pipeline for initial public offerings with filings preliminarily totaling $112 million, adding to a wave of companies that could go public later this month. Mexico City-based Vista Oil & Gas, advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, filed an estimated $100 million IPO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, while Annovis Bio Inc., a Berwyn, Pennsylvania, biotechnology company advised by Duane Morris LLP, filed a $12 million IPO on Wednesday. The companies join an IPO pipeline consisting of more than a dozen...

