Fractured Full Fed. Circ. Won't Eye Patent Eligibility Rules

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit declined Wednesday to review a decision invalidating an Athena Diagnostics patent for claiming a natural law, with the judges all agreeing the invention should be patent eligible, but deeply divided over whether it is under U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In an 86-page order that included eight separate opinions, the court voted 7-5 to deny Athena's petition for en banc review of a February ruling in which a lower court dismissed the company's infringement suit against the Mayo Clinic because the patent on diagnosing an autoimmune disease is invalid. The judges strongly disagreed over whether Athena's invention can...

