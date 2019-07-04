Denmark Denies Giving Bad Advice In Tax Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 4, 2019, 2:53 PM BST) -- Denmark's tax authority has told a London court that a financial service provider cannot escape from a $1.9 billion tax fraud suit by claiming it was merely carrying out administrative tasks for its clients. New York-based Acupay Systems LLC had a "wide mandate" to make tax applications without any "obvious restrictions or limitations," the Customs and Tax Administration of the Kingdom of Denmark said at the High Court. The company had the power of attorney to act in its clients' best interests when seeking tax breaks and was not a paper-pusher whose role was that of a "purely administrative" messenger. The Danish agency’s...

