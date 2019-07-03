Japanese Payments Co. Kyash Scores $14M Funding Round

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Japanese digital wallet and payment processing provider Kyash said Wednesday that investors contributed 1.5 billion Japanese yen ($13.9 million) to its latest funding round as the company looks to capitalize off of the country’s push toward a cashless economy. Kyash Inc. said technology-focused investment firm Goodwater Capital led the way on the company’s Series B funding round, while Toppan Printing Co., JAFCO Co. Ltd., Shinsei Corporate Investment Ltd., SMBC Venture Capital Co. Ltd. and others invested as well. The fundraising effort by Kyash brings the total amount received from investors in the company to 2.8 billion yen. Kyash said the funds...

