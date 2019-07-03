Novum Pharma Seeks $3M Ch. 11 Loan To Fund Restructuring

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt skin treatment maker Novum Pharma LLC asked a Delaware judge Wednesday to approve a $3 million Chapter 11 loan to fund its pursuit of a restructuring plan after efforts to sell the company resulted in lackluster offers. In its motion, Novum said it has reached agreement with affiliates of Cardinal Health on the terms of a plan of reorganization that will keep current management in charge of its dermatology business and provide funding on a going-forward basis. But it needs the Chapter 11 loan to fund operations until that plan becomes effective, Novum said. The proposed debtor-in-possession financing would be...

