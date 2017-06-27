401(k) Participants Want Cert. In Suit Against Nationwide

Law360 (July 3, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An Andrus Wagstaff PC retirement plan participant urged an Ohio federal judge to certify a plaintiff-class of more than 7,000 401(k) plans and a defendant-class of more than 7,000 plan sponsors in her suit accusing Nationwide of knowingly overcharging for its record-keeping services. Theresa Brown told the court in her certification motion Tuesday that both proposed classes met the requirements for certification under Federal Rule of Procedure 23 in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Nationwide Life Insurance Co. and Andrus Wagstaff, a national mass tort law firm. While the proposed plaintiff-class, which includes the plans and their participants, would...

