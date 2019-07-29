15 Minutes With Priceline's General Counsel

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT) -- As general counsel of Priceline, Phyllis Wallitt is responsible for the travel-discount website's legal issues, but also often collaborates with the top lawyers at Kayak, OpenTable and the other independent companies owned by Booking Holdings Inc. Phyllis Wallitt Currently: Senior vice president and general counsel, Priceline Previously: Vice president and associate general counsel, Priceline Law school: The University of Pennsylvania Law School "I have this great network within our holding company that is very valuable," Wallitt said in a recent interview with Law360, adding that "it's fun to travel to different places and meet lawyers from around the world." One of her proudest moments...

