15 Minutes With Radisson Hospitality's General Counsel

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT) -- While various technologies assist in streamlining legal departments' workflow, Jenny Lindstrom is especially excited about the upcoming debut of "EMMA," a platform that aims to be a one-stop shop for Radisson properties. Jenny Lindstrom Currently: Executive vice president and general counsel, Radisson Hospitality Inc. Previously: Executive vice president and general counsel, Radisson Hospitality AB Law school: Uppsala University and the University of Minnesota Law School EMMA, which will soon launch in a global pilot program at preselected hotels, is expected to power all aspects of the business, improve services and optimize revenue by touching on functions including reservations, property management, guest loyalty and sales....

