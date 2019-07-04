Ex-RBS Trader Loses Suit Over Film Investment Scheme

Law360, London (July 4, 2019, 10:41 AM BST) -- A London judge dismissed on Thursday a former Royal Bank of Scotland trader's lawsuit accusing Greystone Financial Services Ltd. of misleading him about the legality of a controversial film industry investment scheme more than a decade ago. High Court Judge Christopher Nugee said Vincent Walsh, a former senior equities trader, had "no claim" for losses against Greystone, a financial advisory company, in connection with several projects to invest in movie film productions from the early and mid-2000s. A copy of the judgment was not immediately available. The tax schemes were intended to encourage the British film industry. But they created controversy after they were used by...

