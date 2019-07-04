SFO Wins OK For £23M DPA To Ditch Serco Fraud Probe

Law360, London (July 4, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- A judge gave final approval on Thursday to a £22.9 million ($28.8 million) deal made by a Serco subsidiary with the Serious Fraud Office to avoid prosecution for misleading officials about the profits the security outsourcing provider made from its government contracts. Judge William Davis said he was “satisfied that the interests of justice will be served by this agreement” and praised Serco Ltd. for stepping up to take responsibility for the actions of its subsidiary, Serco Geografix Ltd., which is now dormant. The judge also acknowledged that the public might be wary about the use of deferred prosecution agreements....

