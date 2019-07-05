Investor Bulks Up Libor Claims In Lloyds Swaps Dispute

Law360, London (July 5, 2019, 4:57 PM BST) -- A property investment firm has updated its suit that claims Lloyds Bank PLC sold it unsuitable swaps tied to Libor, adding allegations that the bank gave it false assurances that it was not manipulating the key interbank rate. Rajan Investments (UK) Ltd. is suing Lloyds Bank for breach of contract, fraudulent or negligent misrepresentation and breach of duty, claiming that the bank lied about how susceptible Libor was to manipulation when recommending interest-rate swaps in October 2007 and January 2008. The firm, which invests in commercial and residential property, said in its amended claim that Lloyds told it that Libor was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS