Financial Services Pro Can't Appeal Dismissal Of Pay Claims

Law360, London (July 5, 2019, 5:07 PM BST) -- A civil judge Friday denied a financial consultant’s request to appeal the dismissal of his claims for payment from a financial adviser and its client, saying the consultant couldn't make up for breaching their agreement by promising to get back to work. The ruling from High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt affirmed a decision handed down by a Central London County Court last year axing the suit financial services consultant Jas Bains had brought against financial services adviser Hollbeach Solutions LLP and its investor client, Arunvill Capital Ltd., for allegedly failing to pay for Bains' services. Both courts found that he was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS