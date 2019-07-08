Barclays Awarded £387K From Biz Owner Over Unpaid Loan

Law360, London (July 8, 2019, 7:46 PM BST) -- A home health care business owner was ordered to pay Barclays Bank PLC £387,799 ($485,480) just months after a London judge said he must surrender a multimillion-pound property north of London for failing to repay the lender's business loan. Chetan Jayantilal Borkhatria and the lender reached a mutual agreement last week to make the payment and have rescheduled a July 4 hearing in the dispute for September, according to a High Court judgment. The payment comes several months after a High Court judge ordered Borkhatria to surrender a two-story house to repay the balance on a £5 million business loan made...

