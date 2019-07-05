UK Insurtech Provider Acquires Canadian Software Firm

Law360, London (July 5, 2019, 5:26 PM BST) -- Acturis Group has snapped up a Canadian company that provides software for brokers, marking the U.K. insurance technology provider’s foray into the Northern American and Caribbean markets. Acturis Ltd., an insurtech business based in London, said on Thursday that it has acquired Canadian Zycomp Systems Ltd. Zycomp, which is headquartered in Vancouver Island, owns a broker platform that is used on 820 websites stretching across Canada and the Caribbean, Acturis said. “We have been interested in the Canadian market for some time,” said Theo Duchen, joint chief executive of Acturis. “We believe that the time is perfect for a new entrant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS