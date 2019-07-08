Investment Firms Pause $3M Fee Dispute For Settlement

Law360, London (July 8, 2019, 2:21 PM BST) -- A London judge has paused a financial adviser's lawsuit, which accuses a Rwandan investment company of failing to pay almost $3 million in fees, until late September to allow the terms of a settlement agreement to take effect. London-based IAF Corporate Finance LLP and Ngali Holdings Ltd. reached a settlement during mediation talks in June and now have until Sept. 27 to carry out its conditions, which were not disclosed. Philip Pelling QC, sitting as a judge for the High Court, also extended the monitoring dates until the end of November and reminded the two companies to "immediately inform the court, and...

