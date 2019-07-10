Asset Manager Can't Get Interest Ahead Of $50M Loan Trial

Law360, London (July 10, 2019, 7:23 PM BST) -- A Luxembourg-based asset manager accusing a Russian billionaire's company of defaulting on a $50 million loan lost its request for a ruling that it's owed a missed $885,000 interest payment before the broader case heads to trial. The order from Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, rejected WRM Capital Asset Management's request for summary judgment on its claim for payment of the allegedly due $884,722 interest installment on the loan. But the order does require Crownmark Ltd., the company set up by Russian businessman Mikail Shishkhanov, to submit that amount to the court as a condition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS