Roche, Spark Extend Deadline For $4.8B Takeover Offer

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Spark Therapeutics and Switzerland-based Roche have extended a deadline for Roche's $4.8 billion offer to take over the Philadelphia-based gene therapy company to give the pair more time to clear the deal, Spark said Monday. According to a Spark securities filing, the gene therapy company, Roche Holdings Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary can now extend the end date of their merger agreement to April 30, 2020, instead of Jan. 31, 2020. In an email to Law360 on Monday, a Spark representative said the change is aimed at giving the companies "additional time to clear the transaction, should that be needed."...

