$40M FX Loss Deductions Legitimate, Ex-CEO Tells High Court

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Some $40 million in tax deductions on foreign currency transactions were in line with the tax code and the Fifth Circuit incorrectly found the transactions lacked a business purpose, a former investment firm CEO has told the U.S. Supreme Court. The economic substance doctrine, which can determine whether a transaction has a purpose besides reducing tax liability, should not have been relied on in deciding whether a complex foreign currency option investment transaction was designed to produce artificial tax losses, since the transactions adhered to all requirements of the tax code, Keith Tucker, former CEO of national mutual fund and financial services...

