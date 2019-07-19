Baker McKenzie Taps Transfer Pricing Vet To Head Global Tax

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has appointed one of its longtime transfer pricing partners to head its global tax practice, the firm said recently. Antonio Russo, based in Amsterdam, has specialized for over 20 years in tax planning, dispute resolution, and structuring and restructuring engagements, said a July 5 statement from the firm. He left a position as Baker McKenzie's Europe, Middle East and Africa practice leader for his new role. “We have great ambitions and intend to further strengthen our practice,” Russo said in a statement. “We need to be ready to anticipate the changing needs of our clients as they navigate this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS