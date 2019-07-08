UK Spending Account Co. Nabs $61M In Series B Funding

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- London-based financial technology company Soldo on Monday said it nabbed $61 million in a Series B funding round led by investment firms Battery Ventures and Dawn Capital. According to Soldo's statement, Silicon Valley Bank and venture capital firms Accel and Connect Ventures also had a hand in the funding round. The proceeds from the round bring Soldo's total funding to $82 million, the company said. Monday's statement notes that Soldo, which was founded in 2015, offers companies a multi-user expense account aimed at managing company-wide spending and expenses. "I'm very proud of the team's achievements over the past 12 months, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS