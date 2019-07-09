HSBC Pins Businessman's Debt To Pricey Digs, Publisher

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 4:14 PM BST) -- An HSBC unit has gotten closer to recovering part of the $15.8 million debt owed by a Jordanian businessman after a London court said the lender could secure the debt against his stake in a book publisher and an expensive home in the U.K.'s capital. Robert Jervis Kay QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, issued two charging orders in connection with Jabra Jeries Ibrahim Sharbain, a Jordanian businessman found to have personally guaranteed repayment of a loan issued to a Middle Eastern distribution company. The orders secure that debt against Sharbain's minority stake in Hesperus Press Ltd., an independent London-based book...

