US, China Set To Resume Trade Talks With Call This Week

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and China will once again discuss an agreement to cool their rising trade tensions on a conference call this week as President Donald Trump looks to make another push toward peace with Beijing in the wake of his tariff ceasefire with Chinese President Xi Jinping, officials said Monday. A spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Monday “we anticipate a principal-level call with China” that will likely include USTR Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. It’s been just over a week since Trump and Xi promised to hold off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS