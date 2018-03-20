Fed. Circ. Slams Appeal Of Patent Suit Axed For Wrong Venue

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday criticized Westech for attempting to revive its patent infringement suit against 3M Company, finding that the case was rightly dismissed for being filed in the wrong venue under TC Heartland and that Westech’s appeal is “frivolous as argued” and “borders on sanctionable.” In a nine-page order, a unanimous three-judge panel agreed with the lower court that Westech Aerosol Corp. did not prove that 3M had a "regular and established place of business” in the Western District of Washington or that 3M resides in the district, as required by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2017 ruling in TC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS