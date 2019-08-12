15 Minutes With Land O'Lakes' General Counsel

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT) -- When Sheilah Stewart interviewed in 2012 to join the legal department at Land O'Lakes, an employee said, "If you want to be at the cross-section of just about every important issue facing the world today, come to work here." Sheilah Stewart Currently: Senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary, Land O'Lakes Inc. Previously: Deputy general counsel, Land O'Lakes Law school: Notre Dame Law School "And it's true," Stewart told Law360 in a recent interview. "Every time I pick up a newspaper, I can find about a dozen articles that have some relevance to our business today." Since other industries are being reshaped by forces...

