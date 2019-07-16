Panel Weighs Fla. House's Entry Into Medical Pot Law Case

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Florida's First District Court of Appeal appeared during oral arguments Tuesday to lean toward letting the state House of Representatives enter a case in which a lower court found that regulations it established for medical marijuana treatment centers are unconstitutional. Another First District panel last week upheld a temporary injunction blocking the law based on those findings. But the three judges on the bench Tuesday clashed with counsel for plaintiff Florigrown LLC, which sued the state Department of Health after being denied a license, over whether the House should have an opportunity to defend its law in a case they said...

