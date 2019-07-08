UK Antitrust Agency Probing Amazon's Deliveroo Investment

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Friday that it is investigating Amazon's planned minority investment in food delivery outfit Deliveroo, and ordered the companies not to combine their operations while it decides if a deeper probe is needed. The Competition and Markets Authority issued an initial enforcement order over Amazon's May investment in Deliveroo and said it is investigating to see if the transaction should be referred for a formal merger review. Though the deal does not hand Amazon control over the delivery service, the CMA said it has "reasonable grounds for suspecting" that the companies will cease to be distinct once...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS