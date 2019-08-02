Legal Sector Jobs Increase For Third Month In A Row

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Legal sector jobs ticked up slightly during the past month, with the incremental increase building on a general upward trajectory since December that has amounted to a total of 4,300 new jobs in the sector, according to a government report released Friday. While the legal sector added just 100 new seasonally adjusted jobs during the past month, several increases over the past six months have contributed to a rise from 1,139,900 in December 2018 to 1,144,200 in July 2019, an increase of just under one-half of a percent, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics....

