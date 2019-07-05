Enviros Say DOI Power Line Review Ignored Whooping Crane

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have alleged in Colorado federal court that the U.S. Department of the Interior ignored the potentially damaging impact a planned 225-mile Nebraska transmission line and new wind turbines would have on the endangered whooping crane. The Western Nebraska Resources Council and other advocacy groups said in a complaint Friday that the federal government shortchanged its environmental review, finalized in June, for the Nebraska Public Power District's so-called R-project transmission line, in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and other laws. The project's direct impact on the birds and its potential to facilitate future wind farm construction that...

