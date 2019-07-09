Pension Trustees Strike Deal In £5.9M Resort Dispute

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 1:17 PM BST) -- A pensions administrator and a Guernsey-based trust manager have paused a £5.9 million ($7.4 million) dispute over a failed Caribbean resort after striking a deal to end the claims at a London court. Hartley Pensions and Estera Corporate Trustees agreed to a confidential release agreement on July 1 and have stayed their High Court dispute until the deal can be completed, according to new court documents. The release agreement would allow Hartley to step away from allegations of negligence and breach of duty in exchange for money or compensation. The pensions administrator had sued on behalf of 169 members of the scheme who say they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS