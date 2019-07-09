UK Opens Competition Probe Into Health Care Sector Conduct

Law360, London (July 9, 2019, 12:39 AM BST) -- Britain's antitrust regulator says it has opened an investigation into suspected anti-competitive arrangements among companies in the U.K.’s private health care sector. The Competition and Markets Authority’s July 3 announcement offered little information about the probe and the firms involved, as the investigation is in its preliminary fact-gathering stage to determine whether the 1998 Competition Act has been infringed. “No assumption should be made at this stage,” the watchdog said in the statement. “The CMA has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections...

