Legal Tech Download: Eversheds, Greenberg, Elevate

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include Eversheds Sutherland's decision to launch its own alternative legal services provider, Greenberg Traurig LLP's creation of a collaborative innovation subsidiary, and law company Elevate's announcement it has secured a $25 million investment from a private equity group. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. An Evergreen Legal Technology Fund A new evergreen fund has been set up to fund legal technology startups. On July 2, global legal alternative services provider Exigent announced the launch of the fund, called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS