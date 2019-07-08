India Plans To Tax Super-Rich, Leaves Corporate Rate Alone

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- India’s recently reelected government has presented the first budget of its new term, promising to increase taxes on very rich individuals to as much as 42.7% while mostly holding the line on corporate tax rates. The budget for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, was presented Friday and totals 33.2 trillion rupees ($483 billion), though it doesn’t contain any major proposals to increase spending. The plan is slightly less than the 34 trillion rupees the government forecast in its preliminary budget submitted in February and includes resources allocated for state-run companies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the 2019-2020 budget,...

