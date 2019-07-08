Strine Stepping Down As Del. Chief Justice

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- One of Delaware's most prominent legal figures is hanging up his robe as Delaware Supreme Court Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. announced Monday he will resign this fall after more than five years helming the First State's high court and an extensive legal career that included more than a decade on the Chancery Court. Strine — known for his biting wit, sometimes sharp words and forceful personality on the bench — was sworn in as chief justice in 2014 after serving as chancellor since 2011 and vice chancellor since 1998. He previously served as counsel and policy coordinator for Gov. Thomas...

