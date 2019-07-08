Morrison Cohen, Biz Owners Settle $45M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Morrison Cohen LLP has reached a settlement in New York state court with a group of entrepreneurs who accused the law firm of messing up part of a complex financial deal involving company stock and costing them tens of millions of dollars in tax liabilities. The settlement brings an end to the seven-year malpractice saga in which Jonathan Bloostein and others claimed they lost $45 million to capital gains taxes and other unnecessary costs after transactions on which Morrison Cohen advised the business owners. “We resolved it amicably by mutual agreement,” David Piedra, a partner at Morrison Cohen, told Law360 on...

