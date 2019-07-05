Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Former Nokia In-House Atty Says Age, Sex Bias 'Crushed' Her

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- An attorney who formerly worked as a high-ranking in-house lawyer for Nokia Corp. says she was unjustly fired after facing age and gender discrimination that left her "devastated, powerless, defeated, used and broken," according to a suit filed Friday in Texas federal court.

Sharan Rene Boudreau said the Finnish telecom company fired her in October after she went on short-term disability leave that stemmed from emotional difficulties she faced in the wake of being passed over for a promotion in favor of a younger, male candidate.

"Having worked tirelessly and with a hugely positive impact (as evidenced by review after review...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

442(Civil Rights: Employment)

Judge

Date Filed

July 5, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

