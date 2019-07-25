Brown Rudnick Boosts DC Office With New TM Chair

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP has a new chair for its trademark, copyright and advertising practice group at its Washington, D.C., office, which snapped up the longtime Cooley LLP attorney, along with a former colleague. Just more than a month into his new gig, Peter J. Willsey told Law360 on Wednesday that he is "stunned" at how quickly some of his proposals have been approved, which he attributed to the advantage of being at a leaner firm with less bureaucracy. "It's incredibly exciting. I get up in the morning and I can't wait to go to work," Willsey said. "It's really amazing."...

