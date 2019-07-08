Digital Asset Custody Remains A Concern For Regulators

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Existing consumer protection safeguards may not be effective or available in the case of digital asset securities, regulators warned on Monday, raising lingering questions about how broker-dealers can adhere to current custodial requirements when they touch digital assets. In a joint statement outlining custody and record-keeping questions that arise around digital asset securities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of trading and markets and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s office of general counsel said that broker-dealers may have more difficulty adhering to existing regulatory requirements given the nature of such securities. “The ability of a broker-dealer to comply with aspects...

