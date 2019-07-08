How The Legal Pipeline Is Failing Black Attorneys

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A little over a year ago, Conway S. Ekpo, in-house counsel at a Wall Street bank, started feeling like he was having the same conversation over and over. It seemed everyone in a group of fellow attorneys kept talking about the difficulties associates of color in general — and black associates in particular — were having in moving up the career ladder. “If you look at most large law firms, the black associate ranks tend to hover around 4% at the most, give or take. And then when you translate that into partnership, it drops down significantly — maybe 1%,” Ekpo...

