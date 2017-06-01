Ex-Hospice Aide Says Settlement Ended Records Theft Case

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area nurse's aide asked a federal court Monday to enforce the $5,000 settlement of her unpaid-overtime lawsuit against her former employer after one of the hospice's attorneys allegedly refused to drop a criminal case accusing her of absconding with patient files and trade secrets when she was fired. Virginia Spano filed a motion to enforce the settlement she said she and her attorney struck with counsel for Paramount Hospice and Palliative Care to withdraw her lawsuit against the Bethel Park, Pennsylvania-based center in exchange for $5,000 and the withdrawal of a private criminal complaint filed against her by attorney Charles...

