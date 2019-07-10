Kirkland Sets Up Plaintiffs' Side Trial Group

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:04 AM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has created a plaintiffs' side trial group and plans to substantially increase the number of plaintiffs' cases it takes on, many of which will be performed on a contingency fee basis, the firm announced Wednesday. The group will be made up of the firm's existing litigation attorneys, many of whom will, going forward, take on significantly more plaintiffs' side cases than they have in the past, something senior litigation partner Andrew Kassof says is a firmwide endeavor that he believes will drive additional revenue to the law firm as it effectively "bets on itself" via large, commercial...

