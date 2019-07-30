Global 20: Baker McKenzie

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie LLP has spent the past year helping clients navigate multibillion-dollar transactions that span continents, including Japanese giant Hitachi’s $11 billion purchase of a Swiss power grid business, landing the firm on Law360’s Global 20 list for the ninth year in a row. Baker McKenzie Global headcount: 4,713 Total offices: 77 Offices by Region: North America: 15 Europe: 24 Asia-Pacific: 18 Middle East: 8 South America: 10 Africa: 2 Headquartered in Chicago, Baker McKenzie brands itself as the “original global law firm,” having stretched its legs outside of the U.S. as early as 1955 with the establishment of a Venezuela...

