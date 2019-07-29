Global 20: White & Case

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has topped Law360’s Global 20 list again with its far-flung roster of attorneys who steered a $4.9 billion train deal in Los Angeles, successfully defended a London-based trader facing forex-rigging charges and scored a $650 million arbitral award for a Portuguese telecom company. White & Case Global headcount: 2,150 Total offices: 44 Offices by Region: North America: 9 Europe: 16 Asia-Pacific: 11 Middle East: 6 South America: 1 Africa: 1 A nine-time Global 20 powerhouse, White & Case has 2,150 attorneys spanning 44 offices in 30 countries and six continents — all but Antarctica. Heather McDevitt,...

