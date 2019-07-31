Global 20: Allen & Overy

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP has spent the past year leading billion-dollar deals and disputes across the globe, including Engie’s deal to sell off its Glow Energy stake and a deal to create a Middle Eastern banking giant, landing the firm on Law360’s Global 20 list for the seventh consecutive year. Allen & Overy Global headcount: 2,869 Total offices: 44 Offices by Region: North America: 2 Europe: 21 Asia-Pacific: 13 Middle East: 5 South America: 1 Africa: 2 The U.K.-based firm, which has been named on the list every year since 2013, said it boasts 44 offices in 31 countries as...

