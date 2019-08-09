Global 20: Eversheds Sutherland

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT) -- Continued growth in the U.S. and the U.K., new offices in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands and a client-first attitude worldwide have earned Eversheds Sutherland a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list. Eversheds Sutherland Global headcount: 3,016 Total offices: 67 Offices by Region: North America: 6 Europe: 44 Asia-Pacific: 5 Middle East: 7 Africa: 5 With nearly 70 offices around the world, Eversheds Sutherland is continuing to grow two years after Eversheds LLP in the U.K. and Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP in the U.S. joined forces. Both law firms had 100 years of history and a global reach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS