Global 20: Dechert

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP used its international network to take on deals like Differential Brands Group’s $1.2 billion buy of part of a Hong Kong company’s licensing business and to successfully defend former Barclays chairman Robert Diamond in an investigation from the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office, securing a spot yet again on Law360’s Global 20 list. Dechert Global headcount: 1,141 Total offices: 27 Offices by Region: North America: 13 Europe: 9 Asia-Pacific: 4 Middle East: 1 With 394 of its 1,141 attorneys based outside of the U.S. in 14 offices, Dechert is well-equipped to advise a host of clients on its core...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS