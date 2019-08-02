Global 20: DLA Piper

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Knowing industries as deeply as its clients do and enlisting top legal minds to make sure international deals go off without a hitch, DLA Piper has staked out a wide range of cross-border talent, landing a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list. DLA Piper Global headcount: 5,466 Total offices: 98 Offices by Region: North America: 35 Europe: 35 Asia-Pacific: 13 Middle East: 9 South America: 4 Africa: 2 With an expanding headcount of more than 5,400 attorneys globally and locations in 44 countries, DLA worked over the past year on huge transactions from the real estate sector to Hollywood and...

