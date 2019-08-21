Global 20: Paul Hastings

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has reached new heights with a milestone expansion in its London office and exponential growth in its Brazil outpost while deftly steering clients through global business and political transitions in Europe, Latin America and Asia, landing the firm a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list. Paul Hastings Global headcount: 1,027 Total offices: 22 Offices by Region: North America: 11 Europe: 5 Asia-Pacific: 5 South America: 1 The 1,027-attorney firm boasts 22 offices worldwide, 11 of which are spread between Asia, Europe and Latin America. Nearly a quarter of its lawyers are based abroad and have helped guide a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS