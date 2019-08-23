Global 20: Shearman & Sterling

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has been working to expand its global reach by shoring up its forces at home, guiding Ecopetrol through a venture that gave the Colombian oil company a solid foothold in Texas and landing the firm on Law360’s Global 20 list for the ninth year in a row. Shearman Global headcount: 855 Total offices: 23 Offices by Region: North America: 7 Europe: 6 Asia-Pacific: 6 Middle East: 3 South America: 1 After spending half a century establishing itself as a global stalwart, with offices spread across North America, South America, Asia and Europe, the 855-attorney firm, which...

