Global 20: Linklaters

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP secured its reputation as a global legal powerhouse when advising Linde AG as lead strategic counsel on global antitrust matters in a $90 billion merger of equals with Praxair Inc. that closed in October, again earning it a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list. Linklaters Global headcount: 2,898 Total offices: 30 Offices by Region: North America: 2 Europe: 18 Asia-Pacific: 7 Middle East: 2 South America: 1 The London-based Magic Circle firm has 2,898 attorneys, 62.5% of whom work outside of Linklaters' home base. In addition to adding a new office in Hamburg in 2018, the firm continued...

